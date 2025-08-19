The Carlow Rose really bloomed on the Tralee stage last night.

Katie Ryan from Tullow was ninth up in the Kerry based, global competition and spoke about her adventurous journeys, the strength of women while also leading fellow Carlovian Kathryn Thomas and her event cohost Dáithí Ó Sé in a ‘yoga with dogs’ session.

If you missed the first installment last night catch it on the RTE Player (Katie’s at the 19th minute in the second part);

https://www.rte.ie/player/series/the-rose-of-tralee-international-festival-2025/10014886-00-0000?epguid=IH10014885-25-0002