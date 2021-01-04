Carlow school principal says there’s “considerable anxiety” about reopening next week

A local school principal says there’s “considerable anxiety” among his staff about returning to work as Covid cases continue to rise.

Students are due to be welcomed back nationwide next Monday, on January 11th

However, there’s doubt over whether that will happen due to the latest record-high number of positive Covid tests.

A meeting of opposition parties and Education Minister Norma Foley takes place today to discuss the issue.

Paul Thornton, of Tullow Community School, says its especially worrying for teachers with vulnerable family members;

“It’s fair to say that there’s a considerable degree of anxiety amongst staff about the situation, as there is in the whole community” he told KCLR News. “People are concerned more for their relatives, and for those who are vulnerable in their household. I think that’s the key anxiety, which is understandable and reasonable. Most people have somebody in their home, or a close contact, who is vulnerable and nobody wants to bring Covid back to that person.”