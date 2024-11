Only in existence with 8 years Carlow Triathlon club picked up a prestiguos award last weekend.

They were nominated for the 2024 Triathlon Ireland Race of the Year along with 4 other nominees.

WIth only 70 members currently in the club they were delighted to be picked as the winner much to everyones delight.

Their Chairperson is Lara Dillon and she told KCLR News “It’s an absolute honour butI couldn’t have done it without the people around me”.