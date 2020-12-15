Carlow student’s tops at Hibernia College

A Carlow Town man’s among the top students in his class at Hibernia College.

Enrico Modonesi was named during this year’s conferring of degrees in Post-Primary teaching.

As well as receiving his Masters qualification, Enrico was honoured with the prize for Best Research Project which is awarded to the student in each cohort who achieves the highest grade in research on the college’s Post-Primary programme.

He was among 840 graduates from the 26 counties to graduate with primary or post-primary teaching qualifications at a virtual online ceremony that coincided with celebrations to market twenty years of the foundation of the college.