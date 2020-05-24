Carlow teenager living in Australia dies in tragic circumstances

A Carlow family who relocated to Brisbane Australia a few years ago are mourning the loss of their 19 year old son. Australian police allege Cian English, whose family are originally from Carlow town fell from the fourth floor of a high rise balcony in Surfers Paradise when trying to escape a vicious assault at the hands of three armed robbers.

Police were called to the View Avenue apartment complex in Surfers Paradise about 3.15 am on Saturday after reports a body was found at the base of the building.

Three men aged 18, 20, and 22 have been charge with one count of murder and armed robbery.

Cian’s family have released a statement saying they are devastated by this tragedy and respectfully ask for privacy as the police investigation into the circumstances continue.