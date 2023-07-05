Carlow teenager Muscab Mohammed Ahmed has been missing now for a week

Muscab Mohammed Ahmed has been missing now for 7 days.

The 16-year-old was last seen in the Monacurragh area on Wednesday 28th June at around 2 pm.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches in height with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing white trousers, a black and white jacket, and black runners.

Anyone with any information can contact Carlow garda station.