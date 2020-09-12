Carlow testing centre reopens as Covid cases continue to rise

Carlow’s testing centre has reopened.

It comes amidst the news that Rathornan in Leighlinbridge now has the fourth highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the Republic- with the equivalent of 8,539 people per 100,000 of the population infected there.

The centre at Tinryland GAA Club had been closed due to low demand but is back in operation now that Covid-19 numbers are on the rise again.

It’s means that the club can’t have anyone in to use their pitches or walking track until after seven o’clock each evening, but it’s a sacrifice they say they’re happy to make for the public good.

Local GP Paula Greally says it’s great news for Carlow patients:

“It’s going to be a little bit difficult to try combine a testing centre and a GAA club together, but from my perspective I’m delighted that my patients don’t need to go all the way to Kilkenny for a test, although not that many people minded. In fairness, the people that we’ve spoken to on the phone, most people have been absolutely amazing and totally understanding of the situation. Most people hadn’t minded going to Kilkenny at all.”