Carlow COVID-19 Testing Centre stays closed due to small numbers of referrals

The COVID-19 testing centre in Carlow did not open on Friday.

KCLR understand that there were only a very small number of referrals for swab tests at the centre in Tinryland so those Carlow patients were sent to Kilkenny instead.

The HSE has confirmed that if the demand is only in single figures then it is not worth opening the whole centre for the day, but it’s not clear what the exact critieria is, or how many days the centre has been closed.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says there should be a local test centre available for Carlow people.