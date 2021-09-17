Carlow Town and Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny with highest Covid-19 case rates among the seven Local Electoral Areas

Carlow Town remains tops across the two counties’ seven Local Electoral Areas for the 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19.

Figures just released show that in the fortnight to last Monday (13th Sept), it had 137 new cases of the virus bringing with that a rate of 605 per 100,000 people. While Castlecomer is on 509 after 120 new positive tests.

Both are higher than the national rate of 413 for the same time frame.

The remaining five LEAs here recorded figures as follows: Piltown 384 (after 82 confirmations), Kilkenny City 345 (100), Tullow 300 (56), Callan / Thomastown on 245 (62) and Bagenalstown on 250 (39).

It’s as four people with the virus were being treated last night in St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny, one still in the Intensive Care Unit there, among 288 people nationwide.

That marks a slight fall on yesterday’s total and is 12% down on last Friday.

Meanwhile, figures for the number of people who died with Coronavirus are out – see how Carlow and Kilkenny have been doing with regards this here