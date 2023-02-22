Carlow town confirms first St Patrick’s Day parade since 2019

Carlow Town will have it’s first St. Patrick’s Day Parade since 2019 this year.

Organisers say the first vent since the pandemic will be kicking off at 3pm on the 17th of next month.

Carlow St. Patrick’s Festival are appealing for people to take part.

The call is going out for businesses, schools, community groups, clubs and organisations to get involved whether by creating a float or whatever participation works for them.

It’s as other parades are being organised in areas across Carlow and Kilkenny with confirmations so far for Kilkenny city, Bagenalstown, Tullow and more set to follow.

However, some say the most difficult part to organising a parade is trying to get a marching band to participate, many having apparently disbanded since the pandemic.