Carlow town has the highest rate of Covid-19 locally

Carlow Town continues to have the highest rate of covid-19 locally.

After 112 new positive tests in the fortnight to last Monday it’s at 495, just higher than the national figure of 493 per 100,000 population.

Piltown follows next at 314 with Callan/Thomastown area on 308.

The rate in Kilkenny City is 290, Castlecomer is on 271 and Tullow on 231 – all of those figures are up compared to the previous week’s fortnightly review.

Bagenalstown is the only local area to record a slight drop, going from a rate of 218 to 186 after just 29 cases in the two week period.

Overall, the number of cases confirmed across the fourteen days across the two counties is 477.

KCLR News earlier this week confirmed that Carlow and Kilkenny were hit by three outbreaks in recent days.

Meanwhile St Luke’s Hospital has had to increase its visitor restrictions following a rise in the number of people being admitted with the virus.

Figures for Thursday show 9 confirmed covid patients at the local hospital – one in intensive care.