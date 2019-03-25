Carlow web hosting company warns of more scam emails

A local web hosting company is warning its customers that it has been the target of another phishing scam.

Emails have been sent to clients of Blacknight Solutions in Carlow purporting to be from the company.

They try to trick people into providing them with personal data with the ultimate aim of getting money from them.

Speaking to KCLR News, Blacknight CEO Michele Neylon says there’s a few different scam emails being sent telling clients things like there is a problem with the renewal of their hosting or email or domain.

He warned that while the wording is similar to what they might send, it’s not quite the language they would use.