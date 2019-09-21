Carlow will host the Pan Celtic International Festival 2020

A major international festival of culture and music will be returning to Carlow next year.

The Pan Celtic International Festival is a celebration of the cultural links between Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.

It was in Letterkenny this year but it was announced last night that the 2020 event will be held in Carlow.

Musicians, singers and dancers from the participating Celtic nations will converge on Carlow from the 14th to the 19th of April next year.