Carlow’s champion ploughman outlines how he coped with losing his wife during the Pandemic

Carlow’s Eamonn Tracey has been talking about how he coped with losing his wife during the Pandemic.

The champion ploughman from Garryhill is part of the ”Keep Well – Stay in touch” campaign to encourage people to mind their mental health by staying in contact with friends and family during the lockdown.

Eamonn’s wife Ailish died from Cancer last July after a short illness and the Tracey’s have had other deaths in the family recently as well.

Listen to his conversation with our Sue Nunn on last evening’s The Way It Is here:

If you’ve been affected by the issues in this story you can call the Irish Hospice Foundation Bereavement Support Line on 1800 80 70 77 or click here