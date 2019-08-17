Carlow’s Éamonn Tracey has had to find new tractor and plough for the National Ploughing Championships

It seems Carlow’s Éamonn Tracey will be forced to take part in the National Ploughing Championships this year without his own tractor and plough.

The champion ploughman has flown out to Minnesota in the USA this week to take part in the World Championships at the end of the month.

However, he says he won’t be able to get his tractor and plough back in time for the nationals, which start on September 17th.

Speaking to KCLR News, Éamonn says he won’t have very much time to prepare when he gets home.