Carlows record lotto jackpot win could finally be broken this weekend

A must-win lotto draw will take place this weekend after seven months of the jackpot rolling over.

The top prize was capped at €19 million last September after it hadn’t been won since 9 June.

An outright win would finally break the record for the biggest ever pay-out made to the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Carlow in 2008.

The 16 workmates at the local quarry shared €18.9 million at the time.

But that record could still remain in tact.

Lotto Spokesperson Sarah Orr says if no-one wins this Saturday’s top prize the jackpot will flow down to lower prize tiers:

“The entire jackpot fund will actually flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner. So for example if no-one matches all six numbers but if we do have winners at the match 5 plus bonus tier, the entire prize fund will flow down to that tier”

The National Lottery also confirmed that in future the top prize will be won no more than five draws after the cap reached