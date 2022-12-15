Carnegie Library in Kilkenny city celebrates its offering with special celebratory day

Kilkenny Library Services’ city branch showcased its range of activities with a special event this week.

The regular offering at the Carnegie outlet on John’s Quay is set to move across the River Nore to the refurbished Mayfair building in the Abbey Quarter next year, but the premises will remain in operation.

On Tuesday a mix of speeches and music rolled out from early morning to late evening with pupils from local primary schools treated to readings and a steady stream of others rolling in across the day.

All had the chance to write down their memories of the Carnegie Library and add them to a box that had been set up by staff.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace stopped by to meet some of the attendees and find out why they’d stopped by, just in time to catch some of the stunning guitar sounds from Mark Anthony McGrath: