Kilkenny to celebrate the contribution of Carnegie Library to cultural life in the city

There’s a celebration of the contribution of the Carnegie Library to the cultural life of Kilkenny city today.

The main city library is moving to the old Mayfair ballroom in the Abbey Quarter site after 112 years on John’s Quay.

That move will happen next Summer.

Branch manager with Kilkenny City Library Nuala Roche says the historic listed Carnegie building will remain in service as a library into the future:

“The service is committed to keeping the building in library use. So the plan is to relocate local studies and its collections, very fittingly to the Carnegie. And behind the scenes then would be the offices and administration, the library headquarters”

But today marks ‘Christmas at the Carnegie’ and will include story-telling, music, theatre and history with special guests including Pauline McLynn.

You can check out the full list of events here