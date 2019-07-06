Cars targeted in a number of criminal incidents in Kilkenny and Carlow this week

It’s been a bad week for cars in Carlow and Kilkenny with a number of them damaged by criminals.

Gardaí are investigating at least five different incidents between the two counties.

The first was last Saturday when a silver Volkswagon Golf, which was parked in the Fairgreen area of Carlow had its window smashed at around 2 o’clock.

The next day, Sunday, the rear passenger window of a car parked on Market Street in Thomastown was broken and items were taken.

On Monday, a red Honda Civic was scratched along the driver’s side while parked in the driveway of a house at Pococke Lower on the Johnswell Road in Kilkenny.

On Wednesday, a car parked outside the graveyard at Tinaclash in Carlow was broken into and a handbag was taken.

And finally, on Thursday a car parked outside St Mary’s Graveyard on the Dublin Road in Carlow had its window smashed and another handbag taken.

In this instance, a man with light coloured hair was seen breaking the window.

Anyone who has information in any of these cases is being asked to contact their local Garda station.