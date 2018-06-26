Cartoon Saloon Co-Founder Makes Academy List

A co-founder of the three-time Oscar nominated animation studio based in Kilkenny has been named on the latest membership list of The Academy.

Paul Young set up with business with Tomm Moore and Nora Twomey in 1999 & their multi-award winning productions have ensured the company’s known across the globe.

Paul Young has today been named as part of the Short Films & Feature Animation Branch.

He’s tweeted “Thank you The Academy, what a lovely invitation to receive, I’m looking forward to taking part – must tell me Mum & Dad now!

In a special short video message Steven Spielberg has welcomed all of the new members.