Cash, gold jewellery and perfume stolen from a home in Carlow

Cash, gold jewellery and perfume have been stolen from a house in Tullow.

Tullow Gardaí say the incident occurred at a house in The Rise between Saturday 6th and Saturday 13th of May.

A door at the rear of the house was forced open to gain entry.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area between those dates to contact Unit C Tullow Garda Station.