Castlebanny Wind farm will bring boost to the local economy claims company behind it
An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the renewable energy development this week
The company behind the Castlebanny Wind farm says the project will bring a significant boost to the local economy.
An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the renewable energy development this week which will see 21 wind turbines go up.
FuturEnergy Ireland – which is a joint venture between ESB and Coillte Ireland- says the project will make a significant and lasting impact on the local economy in the form of an estimated €1,800,000 million to €2,300,000 in annual rates contributions to Kilkenny County Council.
Once up and running it will also support a Community Benefit Fund that could exceed €500,000 a year for the first 15 years.