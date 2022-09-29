Castlebanny Wind farm will bring boost to the local economy claims company behind it

The company behind the Castlebanny Wind farm says the project will bring a significant boost to the local economy.

An Bord Pleanala granted permission for the renewable energy development this week which will see 21 wind turbines go up.

FuturEnergy Ireland – which is a joint venture between ESB and Coillte Ireland- says the project will make a significant and lasting impact on the local economy in the form of an estimated €1,800,000 million to €2,300,000 in annual rates contributions to Kilkenny County Council.

Once up and running it will also support a Community Benefit Fund that could exceed €500,000 a year for the first 15 years.