Castlecomer has fourth highest incidence rate in the country

The Castlecomer local electoral area has the fourth highest incidence of Covid-19 in the Republic.

According to the latest data from the HSE Health Intelligence Unit, Castlecomer now has a 14-day incidence rate of 462.2.

New Ross in Wexford has the highest rate of 659.7 cases per 100 thousand, surpassing Carndonagh in Co Donegal, which in recent weeks had the highest infection rate.

Muinebeag is in 11th place nationwide with a rate of 326.3.

Meanwhile, there are 21 people with Covid-19 at St Lukes Hospital in Kilkenny while 46 new cases were reported across Carlow (18) and Kilkenny (28) yesterday.