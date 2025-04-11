A north Kilkenny community group is holding a public information evening tonight at 7:30 in Castlecomer Hall, as opposition grows to a proposed wind farm development in the area.

The planned wind farm would see 12 turbines erected across Byrnesgrove, Ballymartin, Ballynalacken, Ballyouskill, and Loughill. Local residents have voiced concerns about the project’s potential impact on the environment, landscape, and community.

Tonight’s event follows a well-attended public meeting in Ballyouskill parish hall last week. Organisers say the aim is to inform the public about the proposed development and support those who wish to submit objections.

The deadline to lodge an official objection to the wind farm is May 9th.