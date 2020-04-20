Cat Laughs Comedy Festival bows out for June 2020, may happen later this year

The 2020 Cat Laughs Comedy Festival will not be taking place this June bank holiday weekend.

An annual highlight for comedy and entertainment, typically attracting thousands of comedy fans plus some of the biggest names in standup to Kilkenny city and the surrounds, organisers made the long-awaited call on Monday afternoon.

This year’s event was booked to run 28 May to 1 June but with current Covid-19 restrictions impacting venues including hotels and bars, the news won’t come as a surprise to many.

A short statement published via social media confirms the details.

Hi all, It won’t come as a great surprise that we are having to postpone the June dates for the @CatLaughsComedy due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic. We’re monitoring the situation & plan to bring Cat Laughs to some other w-kend in the calendar, 2020. Much love,

Team Cat pic.twitter.com/0vn8T9O5lR — The Cat Laughs (@CatLaughsComedy) April 20, 2020

Statement on Cat Laughs Comedy Festival 2020

“It won’t come as a great surprise to you that we are having to postpone the June bank holiday dates for the Cat Laughs due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

The delay in letting you know is simply that we were hoping to announce a new date at the same time as this formal statement; but it has become increasingly clear that under the current circumstances, we are unable to do this.

We’re monitoring the situation as it unfolds and plan to bring Cat Laughs to some other weekend in the calendar in 2020.

We had another whopper year lined up for 2020 and hopefully we’ll be able to make it happen as soon as the restrictions lift and we can all safely gather and laugh again.”

Anyone who had already booked a Golden Ticket for the festival will be contacted directly in the coming weeks with regards to rescheduling.