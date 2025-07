Motorists on the M9 are being warned to take care following a crash.

Eye witnesses have told KCLR News that at least two vehicles are involved, one of which appears to have been towing a small trailer with a third vehicle on it.

The incident happened after 9am southbound between Paulstown and Kilkenny.

A road maintenance crew is on site and emergency services are en route.

One lane of the stretch has been closed.