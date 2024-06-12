Centra has teamed with Carlow Weather for ‘Whatever the Weather’ Campaign.

Aim is to give shoppers at the retailer a chance to turn grey days and hay days into pay days.

A new survey by the convenience retailer shows that Irish people are ready to take on the summer, whatever it has to throw at us.

One in five respondents believe Dublin’s expected to reach the highest temperature followed by our neighbouring county of Wexford (12%) where Curracloe’s due to be the busiest beach according to 22% of survey participants while another local favourite, Tramore in Co Waterford, is in the running for the third spot.

The least summery spots expected to be Louth and Monaghan.

Donegal and Galway are predicted to be the wettest counties at 21% and 19% respectively followed by Cork (14%), though the Rebel county’s also tipped to be the third hottest (10%).

Centra’s calling on you to take a screen grab of the weather app on your phone, share it to your social channels tagging them and using the hashtag #whatervertheweather to be in with a chance to win a prize.

Speaking at the launch, campaign ambassador, weather enthusiast and the voice behind Carlow Weather, Alan O’Reilly said: “As a nation, we are obsessed with the weather – and no one more so than me! It’s a pleasure to partner with Centra for this campaign and I can’t wait to see how the people of Ireland’s predictions stack up. Either way, the Whatever The Weather Pay Days campaign ensures customers are rewarded, as whether it’s a hay day or a grey day, it could be a pay day!”

The initiative kicks off today (Wednesday, June 12th) and runs to Friday, August 9th.