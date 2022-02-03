Ceol Anocht: Interview : Eileen Gogan / Seán O’Hagan : 25/1/2022

Eileen Gogan is a well respected songwriter and performer in her own right for many years time and has been a member of The Drays in recent times, but fulfilled a long held ambition to perform with legendary Irish band Microdisney on their tour a while back. As a result of their working and touring together, Eileen then got involved in a musical project with band member Seán O’Hagan (who needs almost no introduction as member of Microdisney, the High Llamas and his production work over the years).

Eileen has spoke about this project:

“Cathal Coughlan got in touch in 2018 to ask if I would sing with Microdisney on their reunion gigs and that is how I met Sean. Sean then got in touch a few months after the gigs as he was interested in doing some shows around Ireland. He asked if I knew any good venues. He then suggested that I might support him, so Sean, Brian O’Neill (from Dimple Discs) and I went on the road in a rented car and played some gigs around Ireland. It was the best fun ever! Sean and I stayed in touch, and then he helped out on my solo album. Later I think he was between projects and looking for something to do and he asked me to send him some songs. He liked some of them and he thought it might be fun to release an EP. I am completely blown away by what he has done. Whenever I listen to them I’m mesmerised by the amazing breath and ethereal life he has injected into the songs.”

The EP is a really gorgeous collection of music, highlighting Eileen’s songs and vocals with Seán bringing his own particular style. This intrigued me and we set up a chat to discuss the background to the recording.

We cover a lot of ground: around inspiration, art, craft, collaboration, trust, overcoming limitations, embracing technology and what it takes to make great art. (

My executive producer/Jack Russell terrier makes the occasional pithy comment, but largely lets us at it, so apologies in advance for the odd yelp/bark of encouragement in the background).