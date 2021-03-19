Ceol Anocht: Interview : Megan O’Neill : 9/3/2021

I’ve long admired Megan O”Neill’s music. It has more than just great songwriting and production; there’s a bravery in her lyrics and delivery that are powerful and compelling and it was very difficult to pick just found tracks from her latest album to play as Album Na Seachtaine on “Ceol Anocht”.

What started out (as intended) as a brief discussion on the album morphed in to a very enjoyable time, discussing the why’s and wherefores or songwriting, choosing a cover, working with film/sync, creativity, recording, the power of personal lyrics and some of the mechanics of art and craft. The time flew past.

Megan O’Neill’s new album ‘Getting Comfortable with Uncertainty’ is out since March 12th, 2021. The album is available to buy on CD or digital, or stream on all digital platforms here: https://linktr.ee/meganoneill

I can’t recommend the album more highly.