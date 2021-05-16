Ceol Anocht: Interview : Peter Doran : 16/4/2021

It’s been a while since Peter and I saw each other but I do have a strong memory of out first meeting, way back when I was presenting a show called “The Eclectic Light Programme”. Peter was one of my first Studio 2 guests and and it’s always great to see him, even in straitened circumstances.

He’s been busy away from music too, marrying his long term partner and it’s been a while since his last album but there is no sign of a drop in spirit, focus or energy: if anything, this new collection of songs is proof of his ongoing skills and development as songwriter.

Working this time with producer, Kildare based Hally, this is a real grower. Don’t let the gentleness of the melodies lead you to think we’re in twee territory. There are dark themes, too, carefully put together on this album.