Ceol Anocht: Interview : Peter Doran : 16/4/2021

Photo of Martin Bridgeman Martin Bridgeman Send an email 16/05/2021
It’s been a while since Peter and I saw each other but I do have a strong memory of out first meeting, way back  when I was presenting a show called “The Eclectic Light Programme”. Peter was one of my first Studio 2 guests and and it’s always great to see him, even in straitened circumstances.

He’s been busy away from music too, marrying his long term partner and it’s been a while since his last album but there is no sign of a drop in spirit, focus or energy: if anything, this new collection of songs is proof of his ongoing skills and development as  songwriter.

Working this time with producer, Kildare based Hally, this is a real grower. Don’t let the gentleness of the melodies lead you to think we’re in twee territory. There are dark themes, too, carefully put together on this album.

