Ceol Anocht: Interview : Stephen Gormley (Moon Looks On) : 24/2/2021

Stephen and I met last year in Studio 2, around the time he had released his gorgeous single “Friends Keep Dropping” but, of course, shortly after that all things were put to one side. He has since relocated to his home county of Sligo but has been busy. His latest single, “Carry You, Carry Me” has sense of the shore where he has set up home.

He said of the track itself:

“This song is a reflection of what it feels like to be completely adrift in love – way out at sea and not a worry in the world. I was born on the west coast of Ireland and I spent a lot of my life living close to the ocean; there’s a draw to the sea that’s hard to explain but it gets into your bones and it never leave…”

It was lovely to catch up again with Stephen and great to hear that he’s as busy as ever. I look forward to hearing more from Coolaney!