Ceol Anocht: Interview – Strange Boy – 27/5/2022

The buzz around Strange Boy has been consistent and well deserved. This is an artist who looks both forward and back in his musical approach.

Fired by his thoughts and concerns on the world round hime and stirred by the beats of both hop hop and traditional Irish music, Strange Boy’s music is a powerful addition to the Irish music scene. His 2021 album “HOLY / UNHOLY ” is evidence of an artist that’s going places, seeking truth, finding it in the here and now and stirring emotions, heads and hearts.

We caught up on a rare break, as he sat on a beach in Galway, chatted easy about his approach, his collaboration with Producer Enda Gallery and his plans for the Carlow gigs.

Tickets are available here and you can get more information about Strange Boy on Spotify.