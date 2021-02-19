Ceol Anocht: Interview : Tyler Duncan (The Olllam) : 12/2/2021

I’ve enjoyed Tyler’s company on a few occasions since we first met in the old KCLR Carlow Studio in 2013. A fine player across many styles, he’s a very well respected producer and a member of both the wonderful Vulfpeck and The Olllam. We last got to meet in 2018 at Knockanstockan with Joe Dart and plans were under way for a second album from the Olllam.

Fast forward to 2020 and plans to record the album were put on hold. Nonetheless, plans B and all the way to Z were hatched and a new track “lllow the sun” was released on the 19th and I was delighted to be among the first to play it.

We played catch up and wandered in and out of topics. A pleasure, as always…

For further information, take a trip to the website. They’re also on bandcamp. You can get a sense of how busy Tyler is on his own behalf here

(In a lovely gesture to a musical anorak like me, Tyler shared a demo version of the new tune, which I played on the show last night).