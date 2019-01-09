Ceol Anocht: Show #106 – 8/1/2019
Martin Bridgeman 2 hours ago
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 10/1/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Everything Will Rhyme Fiach Moriarty
Nothing (Elaine Mai Remix) Loah
Five Years David Bowie
Shall We Gather Basciville
Cumberland Gap David Rawlings
Arty’s Blues Arty McGlynn
Dark Mornings Joe Chester
Heartbreak Hotel Elvis Presley
Stay David Bowie
Emerald Thin Lizzy
Four Seasons In One Day Crowded House
The Kesh Jig / Give Us A Drink Of Water The Bothy Band
The Blackwater John Blek
The Cran Man Arty McGlynn
Snakes And Ladders David Keenan
Aldborough Parade KC VIK
Still In Love With You Thin Lizzy
I’ll Be Your Shelter Oliver Cole
Singing Bird Damien Dempsey / Finbar Furey
Secret Heart Ron Sexsmith
Lady Grinning Soul David Bowie
Lullaby Of London Lisa O’Neill
A Comet Appears The Shins
The Butterfly The Bothy Band

