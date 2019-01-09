Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #106 – 8/1/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 10/1/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Everything Will Rhyme
|Fiach Moriarty
|Nothing (Elaine Mai Remix)
|Loah
|Five Years
|David Bowie
|Shall We Gather
|Basciville
|Cumberland Gap
|David Rawlings
|Arty’s Blues
|Arty McGlynn
|Dark Mornings
|Joe Chester
|Heartbreak Hotel
|Elvis Presley
|Stay
|David Bowie
|Emerald
|Thin Lizzy
|Four Seasons In One Day
|Crowded House
|The Kesh Jig / Give Us A Drink Of Water
|The Bothy Band
|The Blackwater
|John Blek
|The Cran Man
|Arty McGlynn
|Snakes And Ladders
|David Keenan
|Aldborough Parade
|KC VIK
|Still In Love With You
|Thin Lizzy
|I’ll Be Your Shelter
|Oliver Cole
|Singing Bird
|Damien Dempsey / Finbar Furey
|Secret Heart
|Ron Sexsmith
|Lady Grinning Soul
|David Bowie
|Lullaby Of London
|Lisa O’Neill
|A Comet Appears
|The Shins
|The Butterfly
|The Bothy Band