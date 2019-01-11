Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #107 – 10/1/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 15/1/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Knock Me Off My Feet
|Soak
|Everything Will Rhyme
|Fiach Moriarty
|No Quarter
|Page/Plant
|Shall We Gather
|Basciville
|Guitar Man
|David Rawlings
|Flying Home
|Arty McGlynn
|The Light Upon Us
|Talos
|Searching For The Supertruth
|The Dreaming Spires
|Only Shallow
|My Bloody Valentine
|Fever
|A. Smyth
|Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk
|Rufus Wainwright
|The Pipe On The Hob / The Hag On The Churn
|The Bothy Band
|The Blackwater
|John Blek
|Ampola
|Arty McGlynn
|Animals
|David Keenan
|The Gambler’s Partner
|KC VIK
|Wild Is The Wind
|David Bowie
|Dreams
|Laura Mulcahy
|Soulsun
|Damien Dempsey / John Grant
|Stay Tuned
|Robert Wyatt
|Fall From Grace
|Paddy McAloon
|The World’s Strongest Man
|Scott Walker
|Lament For Fr. Pat Noise
|Eoin Dillon