Ceol Anocht: Show #107 – 10/1/2019
Ceol Anocht: Show #107 – 10/1/2019

Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 15/1/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Knock Me Off My Feet Soak
Everything Will Rhyme Fiach Moriarty
No Quarter Page/Plant
Shall We Gather Basciville
Guitar Man David Rawlings
Flying Home Arty McGlynn
The Light Upon Us Talos
Searching For The Supertruth The Dreaming Spires
Only Shallow My Bloody Valentine
Fever A. Smyth
Cigarettes And Chocolate Milk Rufus Wainwright
The Pipe On The Hob / The Hag On The Churn The Bothy Band
The Blackwater John Blek
Ampola Arty McGlynn
Animals David Keenan
The Gambler’s Partner KC VIK
Wild Is The Wind David Bowie
Dreams Laura Mulcahy
Soulsun Damien Dempsey / John Grant
Stay Tuned Robert Wyatt
Fall From Grace Paddy McAloon
The World’s Strongest Man Scott Walker
Lament For Fr. Pat Noise Eoin Dillon

