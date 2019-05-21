Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #140 – 21/5/2019

Martin Bridgeman 22/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 28/5/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Come Find Me Mick Flannery
Krakatoa The Pale
Betting Pool Pearse McLoughlin
Like A Man Badhands
The Smiling Boy Ger Wolfe
If I Should Go First The Man Whom
Greatest Love Bronagh Gallagher
The Last Warm Day On Earth The Pale
High Cry Monster Cry
Girl Optimist Kieran Ring
Let’s Get Lost Clare Sands
Disrememberment Laura Mulcahy
See Rome Karrie
The Bucks Of Oranmore Pat Coldrick
