Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #140 – 21/5/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 28/5/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Come Find Me
|Mick Flannery
|Krakatoa
|The Pale
|Betting Pool
|Pearse McLoughlin
|Like A Man
|Badhands
|The Smiling Boy
|Ger Wolfe
|If I Should Go First
|The Man Whom
|Greatest Love
|Bronagh Gallagher
|The Last Warm Day On Earth
|The Pale
|High
|Cry Monster Cry
|Girl Optimist
|Kieran Ring
|Let’s Get Lost
|Clare Sands
|Disrememberment
|Laura Mulcahy
|See Rome
|Karrie
|The Bucks Of Oranmore
|Pat Coldrick