Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #142 – 30/5/2019

Martin Bridgeman 31/05/2019
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman
Ceol Anocht with Martin Bridgeman

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 4/6/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Panther Bitch Falcon
Off The Handle Rory Gallagher
This Fire Shane Joyce
Black River Hedfuzy
Hacksawed Heart Richie Healy
Acrasia In Their Thousands
Soneone Like You The Backyard Band
I Could’ve Had Religion Rory Gallagher
Stations Brendan Tiernan
Home To Roost Savage Jim Breen
Submarines Daith Ft. Ailbhe Reddy
Graceville (I’l Take You There) Bill Shanley
Close