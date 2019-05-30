Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #142 – 30/5/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 4/6/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Panther
|Bitch Falcon
|Off The Handle
|Rory Gallagher
|This Fire
|Shane Joyce
|Black River
|Hedfuzy
|Hacksawed Heart
|Richie Healy
|Acrasia
|In Their Thousands
|Soneone Like You
|The Backyard Band
|I Could’ve Had Religion
|Rory Gallagher
|Stations
|Brendan Tiernan
|Home To Roost
|Savage Jim Breen
|Submarines
|Daith Ft. Ailbhe Reddy
|Graceville (I’l Take You There)
|Bill Shanley