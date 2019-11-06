Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #186 – 7/11/2019

Martin Bridgeman 06/11/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 12/11/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Deep Blue Mango X MathMan_Ft_LisaHannigan
Sunday Best The Southern Fold
Liquorice modernlove
Sentinel Jape
Leave It All Behind Gypsies On The Autobahn
Rootless Megan O’Neill
First Prize Bravery Sorcha Richardson
Bible Fear The Southern Fold
Home Sweet Home Joey Gavin
Here In The Dark Aoife Nessa Frances
I Just Wanna Let Go Paula Ryan
There’s A Darkness Cronin
Zona Rose Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett
