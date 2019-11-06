Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #186 – 7/11/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 12/11/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Deep Blue
|Mango X MathMan_Ft_LisaHannigan
|Sunday Best
|The Southern Fold
|Liquorice
|modernlove
|Sentinel
|Jape
|Leave It All Behind
|Gypsies On The Autobahn
|Rootless
|Megan O’Neill
|First Prize Bravery
|Sorcha Richardson
|Bible Fear
|The Southern Fold
|Home Sweet Home
|Joey Gavin
|Here In The Dark
|Aoife Nessa Frances
|I Just Wanna Let Go
|Paula Ryan
|There’s A Darkness
|Cronin
|Zona Rose
|Caoimhín Ó’Raghallaigh & Thomas Bartlett