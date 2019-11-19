Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #189 – 19/11/2019

Martin Bridgeman 19/11/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/11/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Dollar Marc O’Reilly
Money Stuff Vyvienne Long
Who Am I Supposed To Talk To Now Columbia Mills
I Wanna Be Adored Gypsies On The Autobahn
Memories Gráinne Cotter / Pádraig Jack
Narcssus (Extended Mix) Róisín Murphy
The Witch That Could Not Be Burned Blackbird & Crow
Seahorse Vyvienne Long
Human Story Kevin Nolan
The Way You Smile Gillian Tuite
Bible Fear The Southern Fold
O’Carolan’s Dream (Wm. Connellan) Lynn Saoirse
