Ceol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #193 – 3/12/2019

Martin Bridgeman 03/12/2019
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 5/12/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Sovay VARO
Silver Lightning The Darkling Air
Hope Springs Eternal Black Bank Folk Ft. Damien Dempsey
Mayflower Blind Poets
Where The Water Rushes Grow Ken O’Duffy
Blood Book The Grey Merchant
Berries Bobbi Arlo
Beholding You The Darkling Air
I Was Yours Sam Ali
Idle Mind Anna Mieke
Mist Ava Archbold
Doesn’t Matter Now Pat Dam Smyth
The Rolling Wave The Gloaming

 

