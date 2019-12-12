Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #196 – 12/12/2019

Martin Bridgeman 12/12/2019
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 17/12/2019

…and here’s the playlist:

Take My Hand Clare O’Riordan
The Arrow Of A Sleeping Heart The Late David Turpin Ft. Samyel
I Was Yours Sam Ali
December Man All Is Leaf
Sunday Morning Screaming Orphans
Unholy Ghosts David Keenan
Happy Bus The Castanedas
Unsolved Mystery The Late David Turpin Ft. Jaime Nanci
Days Go By Jim Dollard
The Hare And The Line Inni-K
Keep Christmas In The Heart The Lost Brothers
Channing Tatum Conchur White
Monomania Paddy Mulcahy
