Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #196 – 12/12/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 17/12/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Take My Hand
|Clare O’Riordan
|The Arrow Of A Sleeping Heart
|The Late David Turpin Ft. Samyel
|I Was Yours
|Sam Ali
|December Man
|All Is Leaf
|Sunday Morning
|Screaming Orphans
|Unholy Ghosts
|David Keenan
|Happy Bus
|The Castanedas
|Unsolved Mystery
|The Late David Turpin Ft. Jaime Nanci
|Days Go By
|Jim Dollard
|The Hare And The Line
|Inni-K
|Keep Christmas In The Heart
|The Lost Brothers
|Channing Tatum
|Conchur White
|Monomania
|Paddy Mulcahy