Ceol Anocht: Show #198 – 19/12/2019

Our Song Aleigh

The Wren Lisa O’Neill

Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash

All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous) Pierce Turner

Something To Be Said Glimmermen

Snow Smoke Serenade 79 Cortinaz

Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland

Sunset Conoisseur Paddy Mulcahy

Unholy Ghosts David Keenan

In Love At Christmas Time Honey Pie

In The Bleak Midwinter Jack L

All The Lights On (Must Be Christmas) The Whileaways