Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #198 – 19/12/2019
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 19/12/2019
…and here’s the playlist:
|Our Song
|Aleigh
|The Wren
|Lisa O’Neill
|Tinsel And Marzipan
|Pugwash
|All We Want For Christmas (Is To Be Famous)
|Pierce Turner
|Something To Be Said
|Glimmermen
|Snow Smoke Serenade
|79 Cortinaz
|Little Saint Nick
|Duncan Maitland
|Sunset Conoisseur
|Paddy Mulcahy
|Unholy Ghosts
|David Keenan
|In Love At Christmas Time
|Honey Pie
|In The Bleak Midwinter
|Jack L
|All The Lights On (Must Be Christmas)
|The Whileaways
|Nellie Plunkett / Loftus Jones / Mr. O’Connor (with Jig)
|Lynn Saoirse