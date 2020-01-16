Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #201 – 16/1/2020

Martin Bridgeman 16/01/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 21/1/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Falling Down Dear Bertrand
B Bump Bounce Séamus Egan
My Something Beautiful Luan Parle
Damp Breath Bitch Falcon
A Weak Heart Like Mine Ultan Conlon
Stand Up S for 7
A Pox On You Blackbird & Crow
752 Hertz Séamus Egan
You Won’t Take My Soul Brian Lalor
Jewel Of The South (Remix) Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella
Human Story Kevin Nolan
Giants Of The Deep Diarmuid J. Kennedy
