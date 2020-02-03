Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #206 – 4/2/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 6/2/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|It’s Not Easy
|Oh Bryan
|Death And His Daughter
|John Blek
|Feels So Heavy
|Join Me In The Pines
|Don’t Step Back Too Far
|The Crayon Set
|Falling For You
|Luan Parle
|Friends Keep Dropping
|Moon Looks On
|I Need More Than Drugs Just to Get Me Through The Night
|Happyalone
|Ciara Waiting
|John Blek
|Older 20
|Robert O’Connor x Skynem GT
|Birthday
|KUDOS
|Blame The Devil
|Rodney Owl
|Lydia
|Áine O’Gorman
|Meridian
|Solkatt