Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #207 – 6/2/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 11/2/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|It’s Not Easy
|Oh Bryan
|Hell Or High Water
|John Blek
|Some Party
|The Fighting Spiders
|Here Comes The Devil
|Arborist
|The Ghost Of Martha
|Luan Parle
|Sun Goes Sideways
|Fox Jaw
|Hard To Get High
|Fionn Oh
|The Haunting
|John Blek
|Don’t Feel
|Tiz McNamara
|Cold
|Lilla Vargen
|Spark Of The Divine
|Ultan Conlon
|After The Fire
|The Lost Brothers
|Dominion
|Solkatt