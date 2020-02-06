Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #207 – 6/2/2020

Martin Bridgeman 06/02/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 11/2/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

It’s Not Easy Oh Bryan
Hell Or High Water John Blek
Some Party The Fighting Spiders
Here Comes The Devil Arborist
The Ghost Of Martha Luan Parle
Sun Goes Sideways Fox Jaw
Hard To Get High Fionn Oh
The Haunting John Blek
Don’t Feel Tiz McNamara
Cold Lilla Vargen
Spark Of The Divine Ultan Conlon
After The Fire The Lost Brothers
Dominion Solkatt
Close