Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #208 – 11/2/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 13/2/2020
…and here’s the playlist::
|I Got You
|The Remedy Club
|My Something Beautiful
|Luan Parle
|I’m In Need
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|One Will Walk Out
|Stills Road
|Death And His Daughter Fair
|John Blek
|The Tower
|Stolen City
|Last Minute
|Sion Hill
|Falling For You
|Luan Parle
|The Switch
|The Ocelots
|Human Touch (Acoustic)
|Owen Denvir
|Grendel
|Leah Sohotra
|Champagne & Caviar
|Jess Young
|The Rising Tide
|D. Cullen
|Miss Monaghan / The Flags Of Dublin / Hand Me Down The Tackle
|Arty McGlynn
|Arthur Darley
|Arty McGlynn