Ceol Anocht: Show #208 – 11/2/2020

Martin Bridgeman 11/02/2020
Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 13/2/2020

…and here’s the playlist::

I Got You The Remedy Club
My Something Beautiful Luan Parle
I’m In Need Cormac O’Caoimh
One Will Walk Out Stills Road
Death And His Daughter Fair John Blek
The Tower Stolen City
Last Minute Sion Hill
Falling For You Luan Parle
The Switch The Ocelots
Human Touch (Acoustic) Owen Denvir
Grendel Leah Sohotra
Champagne & Caviar Jess Young
The Rising Tide D. Cullen
Miss Monaghan / The Flags Of Dublin / Hand Me Down The Tackle Arty McGlynn
Arthur Darley Arty McGlynn

 

 

