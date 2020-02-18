Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #210 – 18/2/2020

Martin Bridgeman 18/02/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 20/2/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

This Cursed Earth Cursed Murphy
Jenny’s Welcome To Charlie The Bonny Men
Ad Nauseam THUMPER
The Heart Of Saint Laurence O’Toole Joe Chester
Carey Bobbie Carey / Mark Anthony McGrath
Constancy (Rian Trench Remix) SPIES
Hard To Tell You modernlove
Tunnel Tigers The Bonny Men
Do You Wonder Blue Fish Diamond
Geranium Aoife Neasa Frances
Wayfaring Stranger Rhiannon Giddens/Francesco Turrisi
Widdershins Caomhín Ó’Raghallaigh / Daniel Trueman
Close
Close