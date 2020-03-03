Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #214 – 3/3/2020

Martin Bridgeman 03/03/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 5/3/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Don’t Let Me Sleep Eileen Gogan
Ar Scáth á Chéile Carole Nelson Trio
End Of Days One Morning In August
I Won’t Run Shane Joyce
Bird On Fire Moon Looks On
Better Than One Pinhole
Just For You The City And Us
No Mud No Lotus Carole Nelson Trio
The Rain Came Down On Everything Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Anna Mitchell
Sideways To The Sun Horslips
Charlie’s Song Perlee
Nocturne Solkatt
