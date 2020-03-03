Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #214 – 3/3/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 5/3/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Don’t Let Me Sleep
|Eileen Gogan
|Ar Scáth á Chéile
|Carole Nelson Trio
|End Of Days
|One Morning In August
|I Won’t Run
|Shane Joyce
|Bird On Fire
|Moon Looks On
|Better Than One
|Pinhole
|Just For You
|The City And Us
|No Mud No Lotus
|Carole Nelson Trio
|The Rain Came Down On Everything
|Some Rise Some Fall Ft. Anna Mitchell
|Sideways To The Sun
|Horslips
|Charlie’s Song
|Perlee
|Nocturne
|Solkatt