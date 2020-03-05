Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #215 – 5/3/2020
…and here’s the playlist:
|Don’t Let Me Sleep
|Eileen Gogan
|In the Days Of Growing Darkness
|Carole Nelson Trio
|End Of Days
|One Morning In August
|Kissng Practice
|Sprints
|Friends Keep Dropping
|Moon Looks On
|Ghost Of The Pine
|Acrylic
|Not Touching (Can’t Get Mad)
|BARQ
|Arboreal
|Carole Nelson Trio
|Guardian Angels
|Screaming Orphans
|Outside
|Cat Turner
|Money Stuff
|Vyvienne Long
|Krakatoa
|The Pale
|The Sally Gardens
|Arty McGlynn