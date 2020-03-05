Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #215 – 5/3/2020

Martin Bridgeman 05/03/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 10/3/2020

…and here’s the playlist:

Don’t Let Me Sleep Eileen Gogan
In the Days Of Growing Darkness Carole Nelson Trio
End Of Days One Morning In August
Kissng Practice Sprints
Friends Keep Dropping Moon Looks On
Ghost Of The Pine Acrylic
Not Touching (Can’t Get Mad) BARQ
Arboreal Carole Nelson Trio
Guardian Angels Screaming Orphans
Outside Cat Turner
Money Stuff Vyvienne Long
Krakatoa The Pale
The Sally Gardens Arty McGlynn

 

