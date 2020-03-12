Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #217 – 12/3/2020
Tonight’s show will be available on the KCLR App until 17/3/2020
…and here’s the playlist
|Spark Of The Divine
|Ultan Conlon
|I Didn’t Want To Know
|Marlene Enright
|The Rain
|Circuit3
|Devil You Know
|Megan O’Neill
|Gypsy Moth
|Leah Sohotra
|Acrylic
|Ghost Of The Pine
|Liberty Belle
|Fontaines DC
|Rafter
|Marlene Enright
|Exit (Music For A Film)
|Ava Archbold
|The Subterranean Heart
|Mount Alaska
|Lived Through This Before
|Barry McCormack
|Port Na Bpucaí
|Muireann Nic Amhaoibh
|Monomania
|Paddy Mulcahy