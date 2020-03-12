Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #217 – 12/3/2020

Martin Bridgeman 12/03/2020
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the KCLR App until 17/3/2020

…and here’s the playlist

Spark Of The Divine Ultan Conlon
I Didn’t Want To Know Marlene Enright
The Rain Circuit3
Devil You Know Megan O’Neill
Gypsy Moth Leah Sohotra
Acrylic Ghost Of The Pine
Liberty Belle Fontaines DC
Rafter Marlene Enright
Exit (Music For A Film) Ava Archbold
The Subterranean Heart Mount Alaska
Lived Through This Before Barry McCormack
Port Na Bpucaí Muireann Nic Amhaoibh
Monomania Paddy Mulcahy

 

